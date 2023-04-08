‘Nannerl’ at Almonte in Concert, April 15

Many thanks to everyone who supported and showed their eagerness to return to enjoy live music after a three-year hiatus. Thanks for making the season a big success. Join us for the last concert of the season. Buy your tickets soon, they’re selling fast!

Saturday, April 15, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Mathieu-Chua Duo

Véronique Mathieu – violin, Stephanie Chua – piano

This dynamic duo are known for championing the music of emerging and internationally renowned composers, as well as reviving forgotten composers from the Baroque, Classical, and Romantic eras. Featuring female-identifying composers whose output spans some 350 years, This program takes its title from the tragic story of child prodigy Anna Maria Mozart, who was known as “Nannerl.” She toured Europe with her brother Wolfgang Amadeus, even receiving top billing over him. But after turning eighteen, she was prevented from performing or composing, and remained inactive as a musician until after her brother’s and father’s deaths. This program is a tribute to female artists forced into silence and re-examines, rediscovers, and promotes their creative productions.

Visit almonteinconcert.com for ticket purchase and programme details