Naturalist Michael Runtz to speak at Pakenham Union Cemetery service, August 13

The annual Decoration Day Service will be held at Pakenham Union Cemetery on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM.

Cemetery Trustees are pleased to announce Michael Runtz as the guest speaker. Michael is one of Canada’s most highly respected naturalists, nature photographers and best-selling authors of natural history books. A dynamic communicator, he is equally at home on television and radio as in a lecture hall or classroom.

Mississippi Mills Bicentennial will be celebrated as part of the event. Refreshments will be available after the service and rest facilities will be on site all week.

In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at St. Andrew’s United Church.

For further information contact: pakenhamunioncemetery@gmail.com.

