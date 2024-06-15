Neo-psychedelic folkies The Ragged Flowers release Flying Machine

The Ragged Flowers, performance veterans at Blue Skies, Stewart Park, MERA and folkus concert series stages, are going back to school — the Cedar Hill School House, in fact. But why, you might ask? Spelling test? Arts and crafts? Tea party? Sandbox?

Sure, all the above!

This weekend the band is celebrating two sold-out shows with the release of Flying Machine, a six-song EP of groovy new music produced and mixed by Ken Friesen. The EP is now available on all major digital music streaming services along with two previous albums – Love to Burn and Story be Told. The new Flying Machine EP was recorded over the last few years (during recess) with eclectic songs that speak of love taking flight, mountain caves, human frailty, desert-bloom cremation, and a tea party in bed!

The band’s Cedar Hill concert will also feature a few classic songs from The Ragged Flowers garden and a fresh bouquet of sing-along cover tunes.

For over 25 years, The Ragged Flowers have been crafting their unique brand of music in the Ottawa Valley and beyond. Their sound, often described as “acoustic sunshine” and played on radio stations in Canada, the UK and the USA, is a rich blend of poly-rhythmic folk, fresh harmonies, and poetic lyrics. They offer a musical experience that will tickle your groove-endings and capture your imagination.

The Ragged Flowers are:

George Birchall: guitar, melodica, voice

Ian Douglas – piano, drums, voice

Steve Reside – guitar, percussion, voice

Rob Riendeau – electric bass, voice

Nathan Sloniowski – guitar, ukelele, voice