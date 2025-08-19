Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Best Summer Chair!

Made in the wood shop by the...

St. Andrew’s United Fish Fry, order now!

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is...

New date for ‘Cashing in on Cycle Tourism’ event: October 17

A recent report estimates that the average...
The BillboardNew date for ‘Cashing in on Cycle Tourism’ event: October 17

New date for ‘Cashing in on Cycle Tourism’ event: October 17

A recent report estimates that the average spending on a cycling trip is $537, compared to $421 for non-cyclists.

Almonte will host a ‘Cashing in on Cycle Tourism’ meeting on October 17 to explore strategies for attracting cyclists, and their spending power, to towns in Lanark and Renfrew counties.  This one-day event aims to develop ideas on how to promote the Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail (known as the Algonquin Trail in Renfrew County) through local businesses, from bakeries to white-water rafting operators.

The meeting will take place from 9:30 am to 3 pm  and lunch and refreshments are included in the registration fee. For more information and to register, visit Tickets Please (TicketsPlease.ca, 485–6434) and the OVCATA website, as well as their social media.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone