New date for ‘Cashing in on Cycle Tourism’ event: October 17

A recent report estimates that the average spending on a cycling trip is $537, compared to $421 for non-cyclists.

Almonte will host a ‘Cashing in on Cycle Tourism’ meeting on October 17 to explore strategies for attracting cyclists, and their spending power, to towns in Lanark and Renfrew counties. This one-day event aims to develop ideas on how to promote the Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail (known as the Algonquin Trail in Renfrew County) through local businesses, from bakeries to white-water rafting operators.

The meeting will take place from 9:30 am to 3 pm and lunch and refreshments are included in the registration fee. For more information and to register, visit Tickets Please (TicketsPlease.ca, 485–6434) and the OVCATA website, as well as their social media.