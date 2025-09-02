Tuesday, September 2, 2025
New locations for TR Leger STEP program in Almonte and Carleton Place

  • Almonte – Cornerstone Church, 1728 Concession 11 A
  • Carleton Place – 92 Bridge St.

In STEP, you can…

  • Prepare for high school, college, or apprenticeships
  • Acquire skills for today’s job market

Our learners include…

  • Adults resuming their education
  • Adults re-entering the world of work or changing careers
  • Adults seeking digital instruction for employment and independence
  • Adult English language learners, including Temporary Foreign Workers, looking to upgrade their skills for work or school

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

