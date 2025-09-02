New locations for TR Leger STEP program in Almonte and Carleton Place

- Almonte – Cornerstone Church, 1728 Concession 11 A
- Carleton Place – 92 Bridge St.
In STEP, you can…
- Prepare for high school, college, or apprenticeships
- Acquire skills for today’s job market
Our learners include…
- Adults resuming their education
- Adults re-entering the world of work or changing careers
- Adults seeking digital instruction for employment and independence
- Adult English language learners, including Temporary Foreign Workers, looking to upgrade their skills for work or school