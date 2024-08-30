NLAS grandstand given new life thanks to OTF grant from Ontario government

Last Wednesday, local MPP John Jordan met with the team at the North Lanark Agricultural Society (NLAS) at their ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Almonte Fairgrounds Grandstand. At the event, NLAS representatives and MPP Jordan celebrated an $80,000 Capital grant to NLAS which helped fund the renovation.

“I am especially honored to acknowledge our support for the legacy of our rich agricultural heritage,” said John Jordan, MPP for Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston. “Audiences throughout history have taken their seats in Canada’s oldest wooden covered Grandstand to applaud the achievements of 4-H and Equestrian clubs, Breeders and Crafters and some of Lanark County’s finest Fiddlers and Musicians! Today, I applaud the success of the North Lanark Agricultural Society in keeping this legacy alive and I wish them many more years of making memories on those historic grounds”.

This Grandstand which is known to be the oldest covered wooden grandstand in Canada is a focal point on the N.L.A.S. grounds and was in need of a new roof. A grant request was formally submitted by N.L.A.S. to OTF and deemed successful late 2023.

“For a non-profit organization like ours, the province’s show of support in funding these OTF grant opportunities is paramount and a real boost to ongoing fundraising efforts by our hard-working volunteers,” said NLAS President Audrey Syme. “OTF staff are well informed and seem as interested in our projects success as we are. A true partnership.”

The mission of the N.L.A.S. is to promote the importance of agriculture in our community through education, awareness and celebrating our rural traditions and heritage. For generations, visitors to the grounds have sat on this Grandstand as a community to take in the various events, most notably, the annual Almonte Fair, now in it’s 164th year. A fabulous vantage point to view the majestic Mississippi River and stoic Main Hall built in 1865. If you wish to inquire about using the space for meetings, events, or weddings, please visit almontefair.ca.

“Whether it’s helping people learn new things, connect with their community, or simply have fun, organizations like North Lanark Agricultural Society deliver experiences that make a difference,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “That’s why grant support through the Ontario Trillium Foundation is so important. This funding will help ensure they remain at the heart of the community for decades to come.”

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested more than $110M into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.