Norma Larose — obituary

Larose, Norma Irene

(Life Member Ladies Auxiliary to Branch 240)

Passed peacefully with the love of her family at the Almonte General Hospital on September 14, 2022.

Norma (nee Barr)

Born and raised in Almonte, Ontario, in her 93rd year.

Sadly missed by her children Tony (Lisa), Jo-Ann, Heather (Doug), Michael (Jennifer), and Richard (Glenda). Predeceased by her husband A.J. (Fred), her daughter Cindy, her granddaughter Angela, her parents Ken and Lottie Barr as well as her siblings Howard, Joyce, and Donna. Survived by her brother-in-law Freddie Koch. Proud and devoted Granny to 16 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Donations in memory of Norma may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (CT Scan) or the Almonte Legion – Branch 240. A special thank-you to the Ambulance Attendants, Homecare PSWs, nurses and staff from the Almonte General Hospital.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm. Chapel service to follow at 1 pm with reception at the Almonte Legion.