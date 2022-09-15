Thursday, September 15, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Breakfast at the Legion, September 17

ALMONTE  LEGION 100 Bridge Street Saturday, September 17, 8...

Norma Larose — obituary

Larose, Norma Irene (Life Member Ladies Auxiliary to Branch...

Jim Blair — obituary

James (Jim) F. Blair We are sad...
UncategorizedNorma Larose -- obituary

Norma Larose — obituary

Larose, Norma Irene

(Life Member Ladies Auxiliary to Branch 240)

Passed peacefully with the love of her family at the Almonte General Hospital on September 14, 2022.

 Norma (nee Barr)

Born and raised in Almonte, Ontario, in her 93rd year.

Sadly missed by her children Tony (Lisa), Jo-Ann, Heather (Doug), Michael (Jennifer), and Richard (Glenda).  Predeceased by her husband A.J. (Fred), her daughter Cindy, her granddaughter Angela, her parents Ken and Lottie Barr as well as her siblings Howard, Joyce, and Donna.  Survived by her brother-in-law Freddie Koch.  Proud and devoted Granny to 16 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.  Donations in memory of Norma may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (CT Scan) or the Almonte Legion – Branch 240.  A special thank-you to the Ambulance Attendants, Homecare PSWs, nurses and staff from the Almonte General Hospital.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm.  Chapel service to follow at 1 pm with reception at the Almonte Legion.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

Breakfast at the Legion, September 17

Norma Larose — obituary

Jim Blair — obituary

Almonte Curling Club registration is now open

Panzanella

FOR SALE: Lumber

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone