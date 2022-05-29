North Lanark Historical Society AGM with special guest speaker Claudia Smith

The North Lanark Historical Society is hosting its Annual General Meeting on Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m. This meeting is open to the public and will take place in person at the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton. Join us as we discuss everything we worked on and accomplished in 2021, and how we have set ourselves up for success on a variety of projects in 2022.

We will also be featuring a special presentation by local author and historian Claudia Smith, who will talk about her latest book, Horses of the Country, An Homage. She will share local stories about the horses used in the early pioneer days in Eastern Ontario, as well as the heavy and light farm horses common in the mid-1900s. Her tales will transport one and all to the times when horses were a crucial part of everyday life.

Are you a current member of the North Lanark Historical Society? If you are, make sure to join us on June 12 and have your opinions heard by voting on resolutions and Board nominations. Not yet a member? It’s easy to become one! You can visit our online store and purchase a membership at https://north-lanark- historical-society.square. site/. Or you can stop by the museum and purchase one in person.

——

The North Lanark Historical Society believes history, heritage, culture, and quality of life are fundamental to building a sustainable, prosperous, and diverse community in Mississippi Mills. We strive to be an exemplary institution in our community and at large. Are you interested in joining our Board of Directors? Help shape the future of the Historical Society and North Lanark Regional Museum. Interested members can email Amy Gerus at nlrmuseum@gmail.com for more information.