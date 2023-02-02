North Lanark Historical Society annual Heritage Dinner returns!

It’s time to join the North Lanark Historical Society at the Royal Canadian Legion in Almonte (100 Bridge Street) on Friday, February 24th for our Heritage Dinner, back for the first time since 2020! This year we’re hosting emerging local historian Robert Gardiner as he presents “History of Pakenham: 1823-1867.” Learn more about the founding of this historic community in a time before Confederation while enjoying a delicious dinner in our Bicentennial celebration!

Don’t miss this wonderful event and support local history and your local history museum. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar, and dinner is served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include the dinner and a chance at winning a door prize. They must be reserved or purchased before February 16 at 4 p.m. and will not be available for purchase after this date.