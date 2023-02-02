Thursday, February 2, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — February 8

BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in...

FREE: 2022 copies of The Economist

2022 editions of The Economist weekly news magazine.  50...

North Lanark Historical Society annual Heritage Dinner returns!

It’s time to join the North Lanark...
The BillboardNorth Lanark Historical Society annual Heritage Dinner returns!

North Lanark Historical Society annual Heritage Dinner returns!

It’s time to join the North Lanark Historical Society at the Royal Canadian Legion in Almonte (100 Bridge Street) on Friday, February 24th for our Heritage Dinner, back for the first time since 2020! This year we’re hosting emerging local historian Robert Gardiner as he presents “History of Pakenham: 1823-1867.” Learn more about the founding of this historic community in a time before Confederation while enjoying a delicious dinner in our Bicentennial celebration!

Don’t miss this wonderful event and support local history and your local history museum. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar, and dinner is served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include the dinner and a chance at winning a door prize. They must be reserved or purchased before February 16 at 4 p.m. and will not be available for purchase after this date.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting our online store at https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/ or reserved by emailing nlrmuseum@gmail.com, or phoning 613-257-8503. Tickets will also be available at Baker Bob’s in Almonte.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone