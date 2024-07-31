Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Office chair, $25

Berwood mesh office chair. $25 Contact 613-798-6295

Classified AdsOffice chair, $25

Office chair, $25


Berwood mesh office chair.

$25

Contact 613-798-6295

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

