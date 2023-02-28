The BillboardOlde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, March 5 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, March 5 February 28, 2023 Clayton community centre March 5 2 pm – 6 pm Supper served at 5 pm Adults $15 Children 6-12 $7 Under 6 free Musicians free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Visit a revamped Fulton’s Sugar Bush, March 4 February 26, 2023 Small Actions, Big Movement — film screening + discussion, March 2 February 24, 2023 ‘How to raise the productivity of your vegetable garden,’ February 27 February 23, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, March 5 February 28, 2023 Fifth annual Ottawa Valley Lefties Curling Championship February 28, 2023 RIVER LIFE – Botanical Reflections at the Corridor Gallery February 28, 2023 Audrey Mitchell — obituary February 28, 2023 Patio door and California shutters for sale February 27, 2023 Almonte Inferno even series with South Grenville February 27, 2023 From the Archives What is that … Beast from the East? Message from Enerdu – Project Update Wolf Tree Pair Bocconcini Chicken Burgers Gay Cook’s Omelette with Fresh Herbs Meet the Hub Hospice board for 2017-18 Quinoa Pilaf with Herbs and Lemon May 3rd action for climate justice