Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, March 5

Clayton community centre March 5 2 pm...

Fifth annual Ottawa Valley Lefties Curling Championship

The Almonte Curling Club held its fifth...

RIVER LIFE – Botanical Reflections at the Corridor Gallery

“Biodiversity or biological diversity is the variety...
Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, March 5

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, March 5

Clayton community centre

  • March 5
  • 2 pm – 6 pm

Supper served at 5 pm

  • Adults $15
  • Children 6-12 $7
  • Under 6 free
  • Musicians free

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

