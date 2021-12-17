In continued response to our ongoing health issue, I will be offering the following classes in 2022 online through Zoom: “Intro to Watercolour”, “Intro to Acrylic Painting”, and “Intro to Drawing”.

These beginner/intermediate classes are fun, educational, and moreover, they are safe. With winter fast approaching it would be great to have you join these classes if you want to explore your creative side under the guidance of a professional artist and teacher with 47 years of experience.

To get further information and to enroll, please email Blair T. Paul AOCAD, OSA at “blairpaul1479@gmail.com“….w ww.blairpaul.com.