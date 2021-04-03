Home Hospice North Lanark Joins OutCare Foundation Online Auction

The OutCare Foundation, one of Home Hospice North Lanark’s consistent supporters, has invited us to join in their online auction. The auction will take place between April 16 and May 2, 2021. We are humbled to report that when we started asking for donations to the auction, people stepped up, as always. It’s amazing how generous people are, and how committed to helping HHNL to raise the funds that allow us to continue to deliver our services to our community.

An independent registered charity, the OutCare Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for community-based palliative care in Eastern Ontario. Their goal is for individuals and their families to have access to the care and support they need for their end-of-life journey.

The Foundation states: “The OutCare Foundation will support [the] need to deliver palliative services into homes to ease the burden on the families and on the healthcare system. Please join us … and help to make it possible for more people in our community to live out their final days with love, hope and dignity.”

The theme of the auction is Home • Garden • Getaway. There are a wide variety of wonderful items available.

Some of the items we have so far are: a gorgeous blanket hand-knit by Linda Duffield of Almonte, some fun folk-art style outdoor ornaments created by Almonte’s Wayne Morrison. A dog training platform donated by a HHNL Board member (dog not included!), some lovely original artwork by Brian Ling and a few interesting pieces of jewelry donated by Burns Jewelers and an anonymous donor are also available.

100% of funds raised for the items we contribute to the auction will come directly to HHNL.

Would you like to donate something to the auction? It’s not too late! Simply email phyllis@hhnl.ca to make arrangements.

We are grateful for the support of the Foundation, our donors and you — the auction shoppers! Have a look at https://www.32auctions.com/homegardengetaway. We hope you find something you love, and thank you very much for your support!

If you would like to learn more about Home Hospice North Lanark and the work we do — or if you or someone you care about needs support, please visit hhnl.ca.