Monday, April 24, 2023
‘Optimizing Kids’ Mental and Physical Health through “Breath”. Why it Matters’, May 3

Free Community Speaker Series  Optimizing Kids’ Mental and...
Free Community Speaker Series 

Optimizing Kids’ Mental and Physical Health through “Breath”. Why it Matters

Date/time: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7 pm.

Location: St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham

Cost: Free

Websitehttps://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/

Email: joancgillan@gmail.com 

Cell: 613-227-0573 

Presented by Brenda Deugo-Mills, 5 Span Strong Health Program for Kids

The most important investment we can make in our communities is in the health education of our children. Join the 5 Span Strong Health Program for Kids where kids from 5 – 15 learn how movement and breathing techniques support their physical and mental health in everyday modern living situations. Each session combines an element of education and age-appropriate and fun exercises.

For more information on the program follow us on:

INSTAGRAM:https://www.instagram.com/5spanstrongkids/ and

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084924692537

