Orecchiette Salad with Halloumi Croutons

by Susan Hanna

This delicious pasta salad from NYT Cooking uses halloumi to make the croutons instead of bread. Cook the pasta and toss it with the tomatoes, oil and vinegar. Cook cubes of halloumi until golden brown. Add the halloumi croutons, cucumbers, arugula, herbs and red onion to the pasta-tomato mixture and toss to combine. Cook’s note: I used small shells instead of orecchiette and omitted the arugula.

Serves 8.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar and Saputo halloumi. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pint (500 ml) cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

4 tablespoons (60 ml) olive oil, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons (30 ml) red wine vinegar, plus more as needed

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

8 ounces (227 g) orecchiette or other small pasta

8 ounces (227 g) halloumi cheese, chopped into ½ -inch (1.25-cm) pieces

3 Persian cucumbers, chopped into ½ -inch (1.25-cm) pieces

2 cups (500 ml) baby arugula (optional)

½ cup (125 ml) chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup (125 ml) chopped fresh mint

¼ cup (60 ml) finely chopped red onion

Preparation:

In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil, the vinegar, ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) pepper. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta to al dente according to package directions. Drain the pasta well and add it to the tomato mixture while still warm. Stir gently to combine, then let the mixture cool slightly. While the mixture cools, in a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil over medium-high. Pat the halloumi dry with paper towels, then cook it until golden-brown, stirring occasionally, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the cucumbers, arugula (if using), cilantro, mint and red onion to the pasta; stir to combine. Top with the halloumi, then add more salt, pepper, olive oil and vinegar to taste. Serve immediately.

From NYT Cooking