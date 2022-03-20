Pat Shaw — obituary

SHAW, Pat/Patsy

(1935-2022)

(Retired Teacher/Principal)

Peacefully at the Island View Retirement Residence in Arnprior early Saturday morning, March 19, 2022; Mary Patricia Shaw, a 30 year resident of Arnprior and formerly of Ottawa passed away following a brief illness, she was 86. Pat is survived by her only sister, Helen Shannon (Russ) and her last brother, Bernie Gorman, both of Arnprior; many nieces and nephews as well as her special friend, Dino Cicci. Pat has gone on to join predeceased family members whom she dearly loved: her Mom and Dad, Anthony “Tony” and Veronica “Vera” (nee Hayes); her beloved husband, Bev Shaw; brothers: John, Tom (late Pat), Frank (late Christina) and Leonard (Margaret). To Pat, family always came first. She was the glue of the Gorman family. Saying goodbye to such an amazing woman is very difficult. If she was your friend, you were blessed and she valued each and every one of her friends. But if you were family, you were beyond lucky to have her in your life. She was an amazing treasure. She liked to think of herself as the entertainment in the lobby at Island View. She loved everyone. Her favorite part of the day was joining friends in the lobby and filling them with stories. Pat’s final care has been entrusted to her friends at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Saturday afternoon, March 26th from 2 to 3:45 p.m. A service to honour and remember Pat will follow in the Pilon Family Chapel (proudly built by Pat’s late husband Bev) at 4 o’clock. (The service will be webcast live for those unable to attend). Interment Albert Street Cemetery later in the Spring. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Pat’s lifelong desire to help the less fortunate, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Food Bank or just spend time or help someone who could used a visit or a helping hand. This was Pat’s life mission.

Until we meet again.

Never Forgotten.

Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast

pilonfamily.ca