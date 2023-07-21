Saturday, July 22, 2023
ObituariesPaul Haining -- obituary

Paul Haining — obituary

Haining, Paul Alexander Trail

Born December 25, 1955, New Brunswick, Beloved only child to Ted and Eva Haining, Died suddenly of Heart Failure Sunday July 16, 2023 peacefully at home, with Mo.

He leaves behind his son JerryJeff Haining & fiancé; Heather Waterman, his ‘partner for life’ Mo McEown, cousin Nonie Trail Taylor & family in Sudbury, Ontario.  Also Family in Fredricton & Maine.

He was well loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He spent the best part of his life surrounded by and contributing to the performing Arts either as a musician; Singer/songwriter on Guitar in front of the lights, or a dedicated Stage Technician behind them.

He was a loyal ‘partner in life’ and a loving, kind father. He was kind and generous to all he met. With his family’s support, he mostly did only what he loved and enjoyed.  He’s gone way too soon!  A celebration of his life to be held later.  Please make donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his memory.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

