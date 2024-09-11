Pearl Couscous Salad with Shrimp and Feta

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking is a great summer salad. Cook shrimp and couscous. Make the dressing and add the cooked couscous, vegetables and fresh herbs. Top with the shrimp, more herbs and feta cheese. Cook’s note: I did not add the feta cheese.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used defrosted frozen shrimp preserved with salt and Tre Stelle feta, which is free of additives and preservatives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pound (454 g) large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on or off

Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, plus more as needed

1 cup (250 ml) pearl couscous

1 teaspoon (5 ml) minced garlic

3 Persian cucumbers, diced (about 2 cups/500 ml)

2 ears corn, kernels cut off the cob (about 1 cup/250 ml)

½ cup (125 ml) thinly sliced radishes

½ cup (125 ml) crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup (60 ml) thinly sliced cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more for garnishing

¼ cup (60 ml) thinly sliced mint leaves, plus more for garnishing

Preparation:

Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. In a medium skillet over medium-high, heat 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the olive oil. Sauté the shrimp until opaque and just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a plate and zest half the lemon over top (about ½ teaspoon/2.5 ml or to taste), then juice the lemon into a large bowl, sprinkle about one-fourth of the juice over the shrimp and set the bowl with the remaining juice aside.

Cook the couscous in a pot of heavily salted water until al dente, according to the package directions. Rinse with cool water and drain well.

While the couscous is cooking, make the dressing. In the bowl with the lemon juice, whisk together the remaining 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil, the garlic, ½ (2.5 ml) teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper.

Add the cooked couscous to the bowl with the dressing and toss to combine. Add the cucumbers, corn, radishes, feta, cilantro and mint. Toss to combine. Taste and adjust seasonings by adding more salt, pepper and/or lemon juice as needed.

Top with shrimp and a sprinkling of cilantro and mint. Enjoy immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours. Serves 6.

From NYT Cooking