Performers and vintage clothes sought for ‘Vintage Variety Show’

Yesteryear – The Vintage Variety Show

We are a volunteer group from Almonte with partial sponsorship support from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills. We are preparing a Vintage Variety Show to be presented at several Senior residences in our community starting April 13, 2024. This promises to be a fun and heartwarming experience for the audience as well as for the performers. We are looking for a few men to join our enthusiastic group. No experience required other than enjoying entertaining and lip-syncing!

For this to be a success we are looking for your help to acquire donated vintage clothing (women’s dresses, skirts and blouses; men’s suits, ties, hats/fedora; etc.) shoes (women/men), wigs, and vintage costume jewelry, from the 1945 to 1965 era. We would be happy to pick them up.

Should you be willing to donate these for a worthy cause, please contact Kathy by email at yesteryearvariety@gmail.com or by telephone at 613-256-0000.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!

Kathy