Peter Risatti — obituary

Risatti, Peter Joseph, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2024, at the age of 87. He was surrounded by his loving family, content with the knowledge that he had lived a full and rich life.

Peter is predeceased by his beloved wife and daughter, Sheila Risatti and Julia Cright.

He will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, which touched the lives of all who knew him.  He will be sorely missed by his children Diana Jackson and Peter “Butch” Risatti, and by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and business colleagues.

A celebration of Peter’s life will be held on what would have been his 88th birthday, July 13, 2024, at his home on 4621 March Road from 2 to 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Almonte General Hospital, where Peter received such exceptional care in his final days at the Rosamond Wing.

Contributions can be made online at https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/gifts-at-work/secure-donation-form/

