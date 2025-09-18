Phil Jenkins at Learning Again in Almonte

Book lovers take note! Learning Again in Almonte is bringing back the inimitable raconteur, Phil Jenkins, who delighted and amused us all last year with his “History of Ottawa”.

As the Book Columnist for the Ottawa Citizen, Phil interviewed over 100 authors, and harvested a wealth of anecdotes about their lives and their personalities that he is itching to share with you. From Carol Shields and Farley Mowat to Bill Bryson and Frank McCourt, Phil’s tales make for an entertaining afternoon.

This lecture takes place at Hillside Church on September 24 at 2pm. Admission is by donation but registration is required. Check the Learning Again in Almonte website for details.