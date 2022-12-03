Phyllis Moore — obituary

Moore, Phyllis Elizabeth (nee Bell)

August 27, 1950 – December 2, 2022

Currently of Almonte passed away in ICU at Queensway Carleton Hospital with her family at her side, of an aggressive lung disease. Beloved wife of James Moore. Mother of Valerie (Ryan) of Edmonton, Christopher (Alison) of Kanata, David of Renfrew/ Kanata, and loving Grandmother to Rachel, Ava, Alex, Zachary and Nadia. Sister to James Bell (Annette) of Ottawa. Sister-in-law to Judy Sinclair (Harris) and nieces Nancy and Janet. Phyllis was the consummate wife, mother and Nana. She gave of herself to her family. She lavished special love and attention on her Grandchildren. Phyllis contributed to the betterment of every community she lived in during her life. She supported individuals in need, refugee families, volunteer organizations, and Parishes, and in recent years took delight in volunteering her time and talent to Home Hospice North Lanark.

Phyllis’s passing is a deep loss to these organizations and family and the many friends she made during her lifetime. She was known to have a heart of gold. Without doubt she will be missed by so many. Donations could be directed to Home Hospice North Lanark, Almonte General Hospital or The Canadian Lung Association. A special thanks on behalf of the family to the ICU staff at Queensway Carleton for their tenacious effort and care of Phyllis.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 2-5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11am in the Holy Name of Mary Parish, Almonte. Reception to follow in the Almonte Civitan Hall.

