Potato Salad with Grilled Shrimp

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Canadian Living is a perfect summer salad. Make a lemon-tarragon vinaigrette and set aside. Steam potatoes, asparagus and beans and set aside. Grill the shrimp. Toss the vegetables with the vinaigrette and top with shrimp and fresh herbs. Cook’s note: I used green beans instead of yellow beans and omitted the seafood seasoning. I garnished the salad with fresh dill.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I use Hellman’s mayonnaise and substituted Eden Organic red wine vinegar for the white wine vinegar. I used thawed frozen shrimp preserved only with salt. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Vinaigrette

Zest and juice of ½ a lemon

1/3 (82 ml) cup 14% sour cream

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

2 tbsp (30 ml) mayonnaise

1 tbsp (15 ml) white wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, chopped

3 tbsp chopped fresh tarragon

Salt and pepper

Salad

16 to 20 baby potatoes, halved

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch (5-cm) pieces

8 oz (250 g) yellow beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch (5-cm) pieces

12 oz (340 g) large shrimp, deveined and peeled

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay)

½ sweet onion, very thinly sliced

Salt and pepper

Chopped herbs

Preparation:

Vinaigrette

In a small bowl, whisk together lemon zest and juice, sour cream, oil, mayonnaise, vinegar, garlic and tarragon. Season with salt and pepper.

Salad

In a large steamer or saucepan fitted with a steamer, steam potatoes for 10 minutes. Add asparagus and beans and cook until all vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Set aside. In bowl, toss shrimp with olive oil, garlic and seafood seasoning. In ridged skillet over high heat, cook shrimp, turning halfway through cooking time, until shrimp are opaque and grill-marked, 3 to 4 minutes. Set aside. In large serving bowl, place reserved potatoes, asparagus and beans. Add onion; drizzle with vinaigrette, tossing gently to coat. Divide among bowls and top each with a few reserved shrimp. Sprinkle with fresh herbs.

From Canadian Living