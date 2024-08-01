Yard of the Week, August 1 2024

The prize for the 7th week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 303 Spring St., Almonte. This immaculate garden wraps around a corner lot. Each section of the garden has its own charm with decorative grasses in the foreground, pollinator-friendly roses, Echinacea and Rudbeckia along the foundation to the column-shaped cedars and a variety of bushes at the back fence. Plenty of contrast in textures and forms of plants for the eye to admire.”

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.