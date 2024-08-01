Friday, August 2, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Yard of the Week, August 1 2024

The prize for the 7th week of...

Children’s summer programming realities at the MM Public Library

Every year the MM Public Library hires...

Office chair, $25

Berwood mesh office chair. $25 Contact 613-798-6295
LivingGardeningYard of the Week, August 1 2024

Yard of the Week, August 1 2024

The prize for the 7th week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 303 Spring St., Almonte. This immaculate garden wraps around a corner lot.  Each section of the garden has its own charm with decorative grasses in the foreground, pollinator-friendly roses, Echinacea and Rudbeckia along the foundation to the column-shaped cedars and a variety of bushes at the back fence.  Plenty of contrast in textures and forms of plants for the eye to admire.”

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to  adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone