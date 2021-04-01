Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Today the government of Ontario announced that the entire province will be going into a province-wide emergency brake shutdown as of Saturday, April 3rd, 2021. This regulation will be in effect for 4 weeks.

The province-wide emergency brake would put in place time-limited public health and workplace safety measures to help to stop the rapid transmission of COVID-19 variants in communities protect hospital capacity and save lives.

Measures include, but are not limited to:

Prohibiting indoor organized public events and social gatherings and limiting the capacity for outdoor organized public events or social gatherings to a 5-person maximum, except for gatherings with members of the same household (the people you live with) or gatherings of members of one household and one other person from another household who lives alone.

Restricting in-person shopping in all retail settings, including a 50 per cent capacity limit for supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers’ markets, other stores that primarily sell food and pharmacies, and 25 per cent for all other retail including big box stores, along with other public health and workplace safety measures;

Prohibiting personal care services;

Prohibiting indoor and outdoor dining. Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments will be permitted to operate by take-out, drive-through, and delivery only;

Prohibiting the use of facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness (e.g., gyms) with very limited exceptions;

Requiring day camps to close; and,

Limiting capacity at weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies to 15 per cent occupancy per room indoors, and to the number of individuals that can maintain two metres of physical distance outdoors. This does not include social gatherings associated with these services such as receptions, which are not permitted indoors and are limited to five people outdoors.

On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, all Ontarians are asked to limit trips outside the home to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, supporting vulnerable community members, or exercising outdoors with members of their household. Employers in all industries should make every effort to allow employees to work from home.

In line with the decrease in the number of new infections in the Perth Smiths Falls area, the Section 22 Order for these communities is rescinded effective today. The Section 22 Order reduced opportunities for people to gather and have close, unprotected contact with others outside their household in public and private facilities and cases have reduced in these communities.

“It is important for everyone to follow public health measures over this April long-weekend, and beyond, to keep children in schools and the community safe,” says Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. “Please avoid travel to other regions and avoid having family or friends travel to see you. Be COVID-SMART”

S- Self-isolate if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Consider getting tested

if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Consider getting tested M – Mask/face covering on properly when in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge outdoors.

on properly when in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge outdoors. A – Avoid touching your face.

R – Remain 2 metres/6 feet apart from people not part of your household – avoid play dates, and other close social contact. Social gatherings with anyone you don’t live with are strongly discouraged.

T – Twenty (20) seconds for regular hand hygiene. Cover your coughs and sneezes.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://healthunit.org/health-information/covid-19/business-re-opening/framework/ or call 1-800-660-5853.