Friday, March 15, 2024
‘Pruning Fruit Trees’ talk at the Library, March 20

Pruning Fruit Trees with Jim Davies from Farmgate Cider Farm.

March 20, 6:30pm, Almonte Branch.

Free event but registration required here: https://form.jotform.com/240645691967268

Every spring Farmgate Cider prunes hundreds of apples tress to keep them healthy and happy.  In this presentation Jim Davies from Farmgate Cider will go over the fundamentals of pruning apple trees simplified into a few ordered steps.  Topics will include the tools required,  the what, why and how of pruning and young tree training.  Along with his experience Jim will bring in cuttings and tools to add clarity as well as one page pruning summary Farmgate uses when training new staff.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper that does not accept paid advertising.




