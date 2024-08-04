Puppets are invading Almonte again!

Sunday, August 4, 2024
The BillboardPuppets are invading Almonte again!

The picturesque streets of Almonte will once again be overrun by puppets as the Puppets Up! International Puppet Festival returns August 10-11

Puppet performers from across North America will be descending on Almonte’s historic downtown August 10-11 as the Puppets Up! International Puppet Festival returns to town with 14 professional troupes performing across six theatre venues.

Daily passholders will have will have the chance to take in theatre shows while anyone who makes the trek to town for a fun day trip can also enjoy lively street entertainment, craft and food vendors and, of course, the daily puppet parade!

The festival is a showcase of all that puppetry has to offer, from vibrant and colourful shows sure to entertain families to dramatic and artful shows full of immense technical skill and beauty. A complete list of shows, including recommended ages and notes about accessibility and stimulation triggers can be found at https://puppetsup.com/shows/.

More information about the festival is available at www.puppetsup.com.

