Puppets Up! adult oriented performances will kick off the festival.

Puppets Up! excitement is building and tickets are selling well. The festival, starting Friday August 12 and continuing through the weekend is largely an event for children and families but it will kick off with three performances for adults.

At 4:30 pm on Friday August 12, puppeteer Jamie Shannon will talk about the making of Mr. Meaty and Nanalan at the Old Town Hall Tent. This performance will be repeated on Saturday, August 13 at 5:30 pm. in the same venue. It will please older children and adults. These performances are included with the Puppets Up! day pass.



Jamie Shannon is a Canadian Writer/Producer/Puppeteer who has created many unique offbeat puppet productions for television including Nickolodeon’s “Mr Meaty”, popular with teenagers, CBC’s “Nanalan” for much younger children and, most recently, “The Barbarian and the Troll”. At Puppets Up! he will give a talk and show videos about his career in television which will appeal to kids 12+ and adults who enjoy hearing about behind-the-scenes antics during the production of a TV show and learn something about how to put a TV show together. Jamie will also be participating in the Saturday Night Adult Cabaret!!

Next up, the acclaimed puppeteer Ronnie Burkett with “the Looney Bin” on Friday, August 12 at 7:30 pm at the Almonte Old Town Hall. This event is separately ticketed, not included in the day pass.

Ronnie Burkett’s The Loony Bin is an intimate “adults only” salon-style hand puppet show featuring a crazy cast of characters in an improvised mash-up of scenes, songs and silliness. Set in a tattered puppet booth, the evening introduces us to leading lady Vealma Abattoir, once famous as the cow who jumped over the moon. She is joined by a company of faded players, her mysterious staff, and beloved characters from past Burkett shows including the wistful fairy Schnitzel, has-been actress Esmé Massengill, and beloved prairie matron Mrs. Edna Rural.

The Loony Bin has been Ronnie’s small personal pandemic project while locked in his studio and Puppets Up! will be the premiere performance.



And finally, on Saturday August 13 at 7:30 pm at the Almonte Old Town Hall, The Saturday Night Puppet Cabaret will present the traditional adults only show. This event is separately ticketed, not included in the day pass.

The much beloved Saturday Night Puppet Cabaret is basically a “puppet jam” when the various puppets of Puppets Up! let their hair (and their filters!) down and have the sort of fun that comes about after performing for families all day under the hot Almonte sun.

The cabaret features the daytime puppet troupes and street puppeteers plus some very special guests in a no rehearsals, no censors and no holds barred extravaganza that has to be seen to be believed!



Tickets are on sale now at Tickets Please so don’t be disappointed. Buy them early.