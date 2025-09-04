Puppets Up! Chautauqua auditions

Pick Me! Pick Me!

Puppets Up! Invites Local Talent to Audition for Its Variety Show Fundraiser

If you’ve got an act — or an idea for an act — and are looking for a place to perform it, Puppets Up! invites YOU to audition for a fundraising Fall Chautauqua (aka variety show)!

Musicians, poets, actors, jugglers, comedians, magicians (even puppeteers!) are invited to ‘try out’ on Sunday, September 14 from 1-4pm and Monday, September 15 from 7-9pm in the conference room of the Almonte Library.

Sign up to audition here: https://www.volunteersignup.org/B3BFH

The Puppets Up! Chautauqua will take place on Saturday, November 15 with matinée and evening performances at the Almonte Old Town Hall. Tickets will be available soon from TicketsPlease.ca