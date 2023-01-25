Thursday, January 26, 2023
Quiet on the set! Interested in joining an ‘Almonte Film Society’?

On a Sunday afternoon when the weather is messy, wouldn’t it be nice to meet with friends, watch a good movie together, and enjoy a social hour? Maybe see some film you wouldn’t find on Netflix? Maybe open your imagination to new ideas? A small group who used to attend films is interested in forming  The Almonte Film Society. It’s not high-brow by any means, just a like-minded group who’d come together monthly to see good films on a big screen close to home.

It would work similarly to the concert series, an early-bird subscription to a pre-selected programme, or a single subscription to individual showings. The idea is in its early stages, but if you are interested in attending something along these lines, please contact Marny McCook, rfmccook@gmail.com. And no, you won’t be expected to volunteer or sign up, just show an interest.

