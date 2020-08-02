After nearly four months of quarantine, shutdowns, lockdowns, social distancing, live show exile and masks, The Rag Bag Cabaret variety show is back and coming to The Olde Almonte Flour Mill lower waterfront deck at 11 Main Street West in Almonte Friday Aug 7th at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 6:15 pm. Social distancing and sanitation measures will be in place. This PLEASE GO AWAY COVID EDITION will be outside on the Mighty Mississippi!

Every show is Hosted & currated by the Mistress of MILF, Award Winning comedian and dazzling ringmaster Rachelle Elie. Our Aug 7th stellar line- up includes many Almonte favorites including: Fabulous Crooner Johnny Vegas, Burlesque Vixen Rhapsody Blu, Hilarious Comedians Jesse Reynolds & Wafik Nasrella & surprise guest!! Fancy Dress attire is encouraged (but not mandatory) so put on your mask, dust off your sparkles & feathers and come to the Cabaret! An evening of titilating fun! Only 30 tickets so get them while they last. Tickets are $30.00 (includes drink & hors d’oeuvres) eventbrite LINK here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/115220866714

CLICK HERE for a RAGBAG Teaser! https://youtu.be/1Grq6xiCG3c

The Rag Bag Cabaret has been running since 1996. Samantha Bee, Ali Hassan and Jessica Holmes and Mike MacDonald are just a few of the amazing talents that have performed in one of Rachelle Elie’s Cabaret’s. Every show includes some of the hottest variety acts including magicians, musicians, burlesque dancers, comedians & more! The show was produced last summer by the Ottawa Busker Festival and Just For Laughs- ZooFest.

For more info go to Rachelle Elie on facebook or crowningmonkey.com

Producer and host bio:

Rachelle was born and raised in Ottawa but left when she was 19 years old to pursue a career in acting. She is a graduate of Bishop’s University and Studio 58 in Vancouver. Rachelle has written and performed five solo shows and her show S#!t I’m In Love With You Again was one of Mervyn Stutter’s Pick Of The Fringe at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 and was invited to be a part of the Off-Broadway Encore Series in New York City. Five years ago she moved to the Almonte area with her OBGYN husband and teenage boys after living in Toronto for twenty five years.

At first it seemed like this move to the country could be career suicide for Rachelle but since moving here she has performed at the First Air Arctic Comedy Festival in Iqaluit with Mary Walsh, was nominated for Best Break Out Artist at the Canadian Comedy Awards and was chosen to perform at the 2019 Sirius XM HubCap Comedy Festival in Moncton with Tommy Chong. Her CD S#!T I’m in Love With You Again plays on SIRIUS XM-Just For Laughs Radio. In the five years she has lived in the Ottawa valley she has also produced fifteen shows in Almonte, Carleton Place, Carp, Orleans and Ottawa. She has also performed in The Women In Comedy Festival in Boston and headlines at Yuk Yuk’s in Ottawa.