Greek Chicken Orzo Pasta

by Susan Hanna

This tasty chicken and pasta salad from Half Baked Harvest feeds a crowd. Marinate the chicken in pesto and balsamic vinegar. Make the dressing, which contains fresh herbs, while the orzo cooks. Add the hot orzo to the dressing and toss well. Grill the chicken and chop into bite-sized pieces. Add the chicken, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, peppers and pepperoncini to the pasta, toss well and serve. Cook’s note: I used a jalapeño pepper instead of pepperoncini.

Serves 6-8.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar, President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon Mustard, freshly squeezed lemon juice and pure honey for the dressing. I made the pesto with fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese. Check the pine nuts for preservatives and use genuine Parmesan, which has the name stamped on the rind. Acetaia La Bonissma balsamic vinegar has no added sulphites. Tre Stelle feta cheese is additive-free, as are Pilaros black olives and Unico roasted red peppers. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Dressing

2/3 cup (165 ml) extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup (60 ml) red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons (30 ml) lemon juice

1 tablespoon (15 ml) honey

1 tablespoon (15 ml) Dijon mustard

1 shallot, chopped

½ cup (125 ml) chopped herbs, dill, basil, oregano, and/or thyme

kosher salt and black pepper

Salad

1 pound (454 g) boneless skinless chicken tenders (omit if vegetarian)

1/3 cup (83 ml) basil pesto

2 tablespoons (30 ml) balsamic vinegar

1 pound (454 g) dry orzo

2 cups (500 ml) cubed feta cheese

2 cups (500 ml) cherry tomatoes, halved

2-3 Persian cucumbers chopped

1 cup (250 ml) pitted kalamata olives

2 roasted bell peppers, sliced

¼ cup (60 ml) chopped pepperoncini

Preparation:

To make the dressing, combine all ingredients in a large salad bowl. Toss the chicken with pesto and balsamic vinegar. Set your grill, grill pan, or skillet to medium-high heat. Grill the chicken until cooked through, about 8-10 minutes. Give it a chop. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Boil the pasta to al dente. Drain. Add the hot orzo to the salad bowl full of dressing. Toss, toss! Add the chicken, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, peppers, and pepperoncini. Toss, toss! Serve warm or cold. The salad will develop more flavour as it sits

From Half Baked Harvest