by Susan Hanna
Mussels are delicious, inexpensive and quick to prepare. This recipe from NYT Cooking combines mussels with white beans, served in a savoury rosemary-garlic broth. Cook’s note: To make this meal even less expensive, use dried beans instead of canned beans. Soak 1 ½ cups (375 ml) of dry navy or cannellini beans in water overnight, drain, cover with 2 inches (5 cm) of water and simmer until tender.
Serves 4.
Avoiding Additives and Preservatives
If using canned beans, try Blue Menu brand, which is additive-free. Make sure the red pepper flakes do not contain colour. I use Imagine Organic stock and white wine from Frogpond Farm that has a sulfite level below 10 parts per million. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup (187.5 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
- 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) red-pepper flakes, plus more for serving
- 2 rosemary sprigs
- Fine sea salt or table salt
- 2 (15-ounce/425 g) cans white beans, such as cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable broth, plus more as needed
- ¼ cup (60 ml) dry white wine
- 2 pounds (907 g) mussels
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) finely grated lemon zest
- ½ cup (125 ml) chopped fresh soft herbs, such as parsley, dill or cilantro, plus more for serving
Preparation:
- In a large pot with a tight-fitting cover, combine oil and garlic over medium-low heat. Add red-pepper flakes, rosemary and pinch of salt. Cook until garlic just begins to turn pale gold at the edges (don’t let the garlic turn brown), 2 to 4 minutes.
- Add beans, vegetable broth, wine and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt to the pot and stir until beans are well coated. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat and cook until broth thickens, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, rinse mussels under cold running water. If you see hairy clumps around the shell (called beards), use a sharp knife or your fingers to pull them off, then rinse mussels well. Discard any mussels with cracked shells or shells that won’t close once you pinch together the edges.
- Add mussels to the pot and cover. Let the mussels steam, stirring once or twice, until they open, 5 to 8 minutes. Gently stir in lemon zest and herbs. Taste, adding more salt, if needed.
- To serve, divide mussels and beans among individual bowls. Discard any mussels that have not opened and garnish with more herbs and red-pepper flakes, if you like.
From NYT Cooking