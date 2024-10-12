Saturday, October 12, 2024
Raise Your Vibration Workshop 

  • Monday October 21, 2024

  • 7:00-8:30 pm

  • 448 Van Dusen, Almonte, ON

  • Balance Online Inc. (map)

A discussion and learning event around how we can raise our own vibration in order to impact the vibrational frequency in the world around us.

  1. Evaluate your vibrational energy

  2. Create a tool to navigate your own vibrational energy

  3. Define your practice to keep you on an upward vibrational level

What to expect: in person facilitated group discussion including some light movement. Yoga mats provided, feel free to bring your own. Chairs will also be provided. Wear comfortable clothing. Bring along your own journal or notebook.

Stacey Shrout- Empowerment Consultant (Financial Controller, Yoga Teacher) As an Empowerment Consultant, I support entrepreneurs in maintaining a balanced lifestyle as they pursue their business interests. It is my belief that we can have it all when we believe in ourselves and take ownership of our own energetic vibrations.

Corry McClure- Business Coach  Professional Certified Coach -With a background in behavioral science and coaching, I support individuals and teams to connect deeper to their purpose using their innate inner wisdom to pursue projects with passion. It is my belief that people should have the life, businesses and communities they envision. Success is generated best when we access it with ease and an abundant mindset.

Here’s what people are saying:

Raise Your Vibration was an engaging, enlightening and exciting workshop. 

That was revolutionary

A wonderful gathering of like minded women looking to bring awareness to themselves and learn and grow. Came away with a wonderful sense of connection to a bigger healing picture and also some easy practical tools to be more present.

The high vibes workshop was the perfect way to spend a Saturday morning. Very informative and helpful to get back on track with focusing and living in a high vibe world. Great tools and insights were shared amongst the group. Thanks Stacey and Corry

Cost: By Donation Register: Email stacey@bethetree.ca or corry.mcclure@gmail.com

