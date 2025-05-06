Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Read It Yourself: A six-week tarot workshop at Carleton Place Collective

The logistics This six-week workshop runs from Mother’s...

The logistics

This six-week workshop runs from Mother’s Day weekend through the summer solstice – the perfect time to get some clarity before summer wreaks havoc on routine.

The workshop will take place at Carleton Place Collective (155 Industrial Avenue) in two groups to ensure a small class size – your choice, evenings, Fridays or Sundays, 7:00–8:30. The Friday group will meet May 9–June 13, and the Sunday cohort will meet May 11–June 15.

You’ll need to bring a tarot deck of your choice and a journal or pen and paper. No prior knowledge or experience is necessary. Absolute beginners are very welcome!

The approach

This experiential workshop will be motivated by curiosity, not mastery. We will shift our attention from content to process, both when exploring the cards and exploring ourselves. Like poetry, tarot is an interpretive exploration and a form of self-expression. Tarot is not telling the future but looking in a mirror to see what you are missing. Tarot is never a substitute for critical thinking, common sense, science, or therapy. In fact, these areas of enquiry have enriched our tarot literacy over the past 25 years.

The instructor

Snorri is a pseudonym. She has a Ph.D. in medieval literature from the University of Toronto and 25 years of experience as a teacher, researcher, and reader of texts, and as a reader of tarot. She lives in Almonte.

Registration is live at Tickets Please: https://otherhandtarot.ticketsplease.ca

Cost: $234 plus fees

For more information, email otherhandtarot@gmail.com or find us on Facebook.

