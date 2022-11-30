Reader comments on AGH emergency department closure

Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Finally, Ontario’s crumbling patient-centred healthcare system has...

Finally, Ontario’s crumbling patient-centred healthcare system has knocked on Almonte’s door. The AGH emergency room was forced to close from 5:00 PM Tuesday night until 7:00 AM Wednesday morning due to a nursing staff shortage caused by illness and a lack of replacements.  Professional nurses of recent years have been undervalued for their knowledge, skills, and financial worth levels by all levels of government and healthcare management, resulting in an exodus from their profession.  The Almonte community has now been the victim of such decay.  

A critical underlying element of our healthcare system is the recognition and acknowledgement of the immeasurable value of our professional nurses. Contact your provincial and local government representative and let them know you support our nurses.  

Al Jones, Almonte

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

