Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Reader’s song about National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Keith Sheldrick I attended the community vigil at...

Reader’s song about National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Keith Sheldrick

I attended the community vigil at the Almonte Old Town Hall Friday night September 30th. I found it very encouraging to see people of all ages, cultures, genders and religions there. It is a good start toward to healing and recognizing we are one and the same on this earth.

The key to reconciliation is through kindness, dignity and respect for others.

Below, I wrote the original lyrics to a song called ‘Together in Strength’ which I believe is a path forward.

It’s such a very sad thing to see,
When people are cruel and their words are so mean
They thoughtlessly speak from a dark place inside
Without really caring about what they leave
It gives them a false sense of being all-powerful
Gives them the right to pray on the vulnerable

Together we can stand up and overcome it all with love
Drive out the darkness with courage and faith in us

Together in strength

We must push forward on this path of unity
Breaking the patterns of mindless hostility

Learning to speak from a kind place inside

Putting our fears and our hatred aside

Wishing and hoping is never enough

True strength is found when we reach out in love

Together we can stand up and overcome it all with love
Drive out the darkness with courage and faith in us

Together in strength

Together we can stand up and overcome it all with love
Drive out the darkness with courage and faith in us

Together we can stand up and overcome it all with love
Drive out the darkness with courage and faith in us

Together in strength

©2022 Keith Sheldrick

To listen to the song, go to Together in Strength – YouTube

Keith Sheldrick
Song Writer
Almonte, Ontario

 

