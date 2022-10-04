Reader’s song about National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Keith Sheldrick
I attended the community vigil at the Almonte Old Town Hall Friday night September 30th. I found it very encouraging to see people of all ages, cultures, genders and religions there. It is a good start toward to healing and recognizing we are one and the same on this earth.
The key to reconciliation is through kindness, dignity and respect for others.
Below, I wrote the original lyrics to a song called ‘Together in Strength’ which I believe is a path forward.
It’s such a very sad thing to see,
When people are cruel and their words are so mean
They thoughtlessly speak from a dark place inside
Without really caring about what they leave
It gives them a false sense of being all-powerful
Gives them the right to pray on the vulnerable
Together we can stand up and overcome it all with love
Drive out the darkness with courage and faith in us
Together in strength
We must push forward on this path of unity
Breaking the patterns of mindless hostility
Learning to speak from a kind place inside
Putting our fears and our hatred aside
Wishing and hoping is never enough
True strength is found when we reach out in love
Together we can stand up and overcome it all with love
Drive out the darkness with courage and faith in us
Together in strength
Together we can stand up and overcome it all with love
Drive out the darkness with courage and faith in us
Together we can stand up and overcome it all with love
Drive out the darkness with courage and faith in us
Together in strength
©2022 Keith Sheldrick
To listen to the song, go to Together in Strength – YouTube
Keith Sheldrick
Song Writer
Almonte, Ontario