The Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library (FMMPL) have captured community members taking a break in familiar locales in their new 2022 “Caught Reading” calendar. Find out whose faces grace the pages of this unique fundraising initiative. They’ve featured some of the people and locations that make Mississippi Mills such a great place to call home. See how these local bibliophiles share their love of reading twelve months of the year, and support the Mississippi Mills Public Library.

Get one for yourself…and everyone on your Christmas list!

Calendars will be on sale starting this weekend. Cost is only $20 (cash please). To order in advance, you can contact FMMPL at friends@missmillslibrary.com; you’ll get a return email to let you know when and where you can pick up your copies.

Calendars will also be available at:

Almonte Branch of MMPL, 155 High Street, Almonte

Pakenham Branch of MMPL, 128 MacFarlane Street, Pakenham

Mill Street Books, 52 Mill Street, Almonte

8008 Lingerie, 14 Mill Street, Heritage Court, Almonte

Keeper’s Coffee Botanical and Vintage, 2518 County Rd No 29, Pakenham

All funds raised support library programs.

Learn more at https://www.missmillslibrary.com/about/#Friends