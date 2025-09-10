Reconciliation Through Art, September 28-30

Reconciliation Through Art Returns for A Celebration of Culture and Awareness, September 28-30.

Almonte, Ontario – Following its resounding reception last year, Reconciliation Through Art returns to Almonte this September bigger and better.

Commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, this heralded event honours and showcases Indigenous culture and history to inspire understanding, healing and celebration. In a new 3-day format for simpler and wider participation, Reconcilialtion Through Art 2025 will explore opportunities for truth and reconciliation through art exhibits and sales, performances, film, food and teachings September 28-30. It will also include outreach to local schools for presentations and dialogue.

Organized by The Honourable Tony Belcourt, O.C., well-known Métis Elder and leader, Reconciliation Through Art 2025 will bring back and introduce many important and celebrated visual artists, dancers and musicians, educators and elders from across Indigenous communities, offering a unique opportunity for discovery, entertainment and conversation. Here are highlights:

September 28, 2-5 pm:

Inendi, A film by Sarain Fox – Almonte United Church Sanctuary

Reconciliation Through Art 2025 opens with a special screening and discussion of Canadian Screen Awards© Nominee Inendi with filmmaker Sarain Fox and her family, Inendi chronicles the life of Sarain’s great-aunt Mary Bell, a knowledge-keeper, the oldest matriarch in her family and Residential School survivor.

September 29, 6:30-10 pm:

Our Voices in Song – Almonte Old Town Hall

An unforgettable evening of music and song with well-known and award-winning performers, including Amanda Rheaume, Kevin Schofield, Digging Roots. Aurora Jade and Jennifer E. Brant.

September 30

8 am: Water Walk – Almonte Old Town Hall, ending at Metcalfe Geoheritage Park with an Offering to the Water.

10 am-5 pm: Indigenous Art Showcase and Teachings – Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Acclaimed Indigenous artists will be selling their creations, from painting and sculpture to beadwork and fashion, explaining and demonstrating their craft, and telling the stories and significance behind their pieces in the museum Gallery. These include Jason Baerg, Patti Belanger, Christi Belcourt, Jen Brant, Theresa Brant, Fern Burntwood, Pamela Cailloux, Samantha Case, Deanna Clothier, Riley Jean Demery, Aurora Jade, Joe Jesseau, Laura Leonard, Monica Loney, Lynn Melbourne, Nish Nabie, Marie-Louise Perron, Amanda Pierce and George Simard.

In the Millworkers Learning Centre, upstairs from the Gallery, honoured Indigenous educators, dancers, and musicians will share teachings and presentations throughout the day. Among those participating are Dan Kohoko, Mitch Case, Zac Thiffault, Amanda Fox, Tony Belcourt, Crystal Martin and David Serkoak.

Back by popular demand will be the vendors Frybread Queen and Turtle Lodge Trading Post.

Also visit reconciliationthroughart.ca

Contact: David Jolliffe

Dlj658@gmail.com

613 983 6593