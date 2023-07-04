Reminder from a reader about on-leash rules at Mill of Kintail

On Monday, July 3, my wife and I were enjoying a lovely morning walk at the Mill of Kintail, one of our favourite places to hike and enjoy nature. Shortly into our walk, we were confronted by two good-sized dogs, who came running toward us, barking loudly and off-leash. They were well ahead of their owners, who clearly were not in control. The two dogs blocked our path, barking and acting aggressively. It was a frightening confrontation. The owners apologized and put the dogs back on leash. Too late! That morning, irresponsible behaviour by these dog owners spoiled our hike. Also, we will be nervous about hiking there again for fear that this may happen again.

There are numerous signs on the property requiring dogs to be on-leash at all times. Why do some people feel that this does not apply to them? It does!

John Kittle