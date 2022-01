In light of the announcement on January 3 by the Government of Ontario that indoor concert venues be closed until at least January 26, our concert that was to have taken place on January 16 has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 24 at 2:00 p.m. The performance will also be live-streamed, with the recording available to view on-demand online until April 26.

We thank you for your continued support and understanding.