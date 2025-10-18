Rhythm & Song with Percussiano3, October 2



Let the Season Begin!

Saturday, October 25, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Almonte Old Town Hall

As our autumn’s colours unfold, so does the excitement of the 2025–2026 Almonte in Concert Series. In just a few weeks, our Season Opener will feature Percussiano3, which will set the tone for another year of unforgettable music.

On October 25 at 7:30 pm, the historic Almonte Old Town Hall will once again provide the perfect stage for a spellbinding performance by pianists Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann and percussionist Rod Thomas Squance.

The Rhythm and Song repertoire promises a performance brimming with dynamic energy. This remarkable trio never arrives alone, they bring with them an astonishing array of percussion instruments, from tom-toms, bongos, and cowbells to singing bowls and beyond all alongside a single piano. Their vibrant program spans musical styles and eras, featuring works by Bach, Mozart, Chabrier, Ravel, Lecuona, Copland, Bernstein, Piazzolla, and Brubeck, as well as their own original compositions.

Don’t wait too long to grab your tickets, they’re sure to go quickly!

Join us for the Season Opener and bring a friend or two to share the music!

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Almonte Old Town Hall

Purchase your tickets at ticketsplease.com

VIDEO:

https://youtu.be/kN4JJTGYrvM?si=UAT636cl7OtyBh4m