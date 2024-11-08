Robert Pifer — obituary

Pifer, Robert Wayne Wallace

November 25, 1942 – November 4, 2024

Surrounded by his family, Robert Wallace Pifer went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on November 4, 2024. Wayne married his highschool sweetheart, Elizabeth Louise (Lou) Binsted on August 5, 1961 and together they had four children, Robin, Sally, Scott and Colin. Wayne and Lou had various businesses together and served the community through their church and hockey. Wayne was a lifetime member of the Orillia Minor Hockey Association. Family gatherings and friendships were very important to them and boy… could they throw a party! Wayne’s working career began with Sealtest Ice-cream and he held various leadership positions in several companies. Those positions moved them from Orillia, to London, Brampton, Alliston, Clayton and finally Almonte and they made friends and impacted people no matter where they were. Family was the most important to Wayne and Lou and especially in his years since Lou’s passing he has treasured his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren even more.

Wayne is survived by his children, Robin (Gwen), Sally Humphrey (late Clare), Scott (Diane) and Colin (Pina). His twelve grandchildren; Nathan (Sarah), Natalie (Nate), Mary, Leah (Nick), Justin, Shawn, Scott, Erin (Wilson), Jaimee, Shayne (Meg), Tabitha (Eddie), Giardana (Leandro) and his eleven great-grandchildren; Sam, Norah, Holly, Eden, Layla, Faith, Ezra, Titus, Rosalie, Henry and Nolan. He was predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Helene Pifer, his beloved wife Lou, brothers Ron and Willard and son-in-law Clare.

Wayne will also be missed by his extended Pifer and Binsted families and many friends that were so special to him.

Friends and family may visit at C. R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc. 127 Church St. Almonte ON on Friday, November 15, 2024 6:00pm-8:00pm with a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 11:00 am. Refreshments will be served at Gambles after the funeral. A Private family interment will occur at a later date.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Almonte General Hospital and Queensway Carleton Hospital for their incredible care of our father in his last days. We would also like to thank Dad’s doctor of 19 years, Dr. William Potvin.

For those who may choose to honour Wayne with a memorial donation, please consider Capital City Condors, a family of ice hockey teams for children, youth and dependent adults who are unable to play on any other hockey team capitalcitycondors.org

