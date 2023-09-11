Ron Harley — obituary

Harley, Ronald Norman

Passed away at the Ottawa Heart Institute on September 9, 2023

“Ron”

Born in Toronto, Ontario,

Passed away at the age of 89.

Beloved husband to Joyce for over 67 years. Loving Dad to his 2 daughters Faith Bird (Jack) and Lorna Pasowisty (Ken). Proud and devoted “Gramps” to Megan (Julien), Katie (Tyler), Daniel (Katie), Nicholas (Emma) and doting “Papa” to his great-grandchildren Briar and Milton.

A special thank-you to the staff from the Ottawa Heart Institute for their compassionate care. Donations in memory of Ron may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

A private family service will be held at the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com