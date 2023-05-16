Ronald Powers — obituary

Powers, Ronald Cyr

(June 7, 1936 – May 14, 2023)

Peacefully in Stittsville with family by his side.

Survived by his wife for 65 years Helene Powers (nee Hill), children Louise, Andrée, Philip (Tiffany) and Robert (Linda). Proud grandpa of Allyson Wagorn, Nicki and Molly Jarvis, Olivia Powers and Ryan and Hannah Powers. Also survived by his brother Paul (Joan). Pre-deceased by his parents Pius and Rose (nee Cyr) Powers and sister Raymonde Touchette.

Born in New Brunswick, raised in Ottawa and formerly of Almonte, retired from a long and successful career with the Federal Government which took him and his new bride to Pagwa River, N. Ont, Stirling, Ont, Great Whale River, N. Que. and finally settling in Almonte with his young family.

Life-long amateur (HAM) radio operator, call sign VE3FIN. The last few months have been a struggle and now you can rest in peace Dad.

Private service to be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so, may make donations to the Bruyere Hospital Foundation or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

“Victor Echo Three Foxtrot India November” signing off for the last time.

