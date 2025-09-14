Ruth Anne Brown — obituary

Ruth Anne Brown

Ruth Brown, age 82, of Almonte, passed away peacefully on August 15th, 2025.

Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She shared a beautiful life with her beloved husband, Leo, cherishing 58 years of marriage together. Ruth’s greatest joy was her family—she was the heart of every gathering and the steady presence who always put others before herself.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Sharon, whose memory she carried tenderly throughout her life. Ruth is survived by her husband, Leo; her son, Rick (Eve); her son-in-law Michael Ryan (Lori) and her seven grandchildren, who brought her endless pride and joy: Erin, Connor, Brendan, Lily, Sadie, Elle, and Cash. She was a cherished sister to Elaine and Verna.

Ruth was also predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Irene Moloughney, as well as by her sister Eleanor, and brothers-in-law Tim, Phil, and Emmett.

Ruth will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and gentle spirit. She had a gift for making everyone feel welcome, and her love lives on in the many lives she touched.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Holy Name of Mary Church in Almonte at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at the Almonte Civitan Hall at 12:00 p.m.

Ruth’s legacy of love will continue through her family and all who knew her.