Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Dog sitter needed

Urgently needed, an occasional dog sitter for...

For sale: Tools

Three items for sale: 1. Black and Decker...

Ontario Senior Games at Brantford ON, August 2023

Twenty-seven seniors drove to Brantford on August...
The BillboardSafari dinner fundraiser for the Hunger Stop, October 21

Safari dinner fundraiser for the Hunger Stop, October 21

SAVE THE DATE – October 21, 2023

Almonte has grown over the last few years. So have the needs of the Lanark County Foodbank, The Hunger Stop, especially as we’ve seen food prices soar. Sounds like a perfect opportunity to reignite the Almonte Safari Dinner fundraiser.

A Safari Dinner, a.k.a. Progressive Dinner, takes the form of a dinner party in which each successive course is prepared and eaten at the residence of three different hosts, all within a 10 minute drive from Almonte Old Town Hall, over one evening, where one of those hosts is you! It is a sociable and fun way to raise money.

Prepare to meet some neighbours sharing a nice meal while contributing to a very worthy cause.

Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, save the date: Saturday, October 21, 2023.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

