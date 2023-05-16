Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Sale at Almonte United Church, May 20

Saturday, May 20, 8:30-12 noon: Plant sale,...

Almonte Curlers swept up in the AGH's CT Campaign

Sixty-four curlers took part in the sixth Almonte...

Breakfast at the Legion, May 20

At the Almonte Legion Sat. May 20 Eggs to...
Sale at Almonte United Church, May 20

Sale at Almonte United Church, May 20

Saturday, May 20, 8:30-12 noon: Plant sale, woodworking, baked goods, sandwiches, and beverages. Almonte United Church 130 Elgin St, Almonte.

Proceeds go to Almonte United Church, the Men’s Shed and the Likulezi Project (Malawi).

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

