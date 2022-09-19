SARAH ANDERSON at Sivarulrasa Gallery

SARAH ANDERSON: WHERE WE GO FROM HERE

Gallery III, September 14 – October 21, 2022

Artist Talk/Virtual Reception on Zoom: Wednesday Sept 28, 7pm-8pm (Eastern Time).

From September 14 to October 21, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present SARAH ANDERSON: WHERE WE GO FROM HERE, an exhibition of new paintings by Ottawa-based artist Sarah Anderson that explores colour and emotion in the context of human relationships. The show can be seen in-person during our regular Gallery hours: 11am-5pm Tuesdays to Saturdays; 11am-4pm Sundays.

Sarah Anderson works with techniques of abstraction. She sees colour as a powerful tool for the expression of emotion. Her paintings are deeply influenced by personal experiences, most commonly by themes of family and challenges attributed to reconciling relationships. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Ottawa in 2002. Her studio practice has been based at the Enriched Bread Artists (EBA) studios in Ottawa since 2005. Her work has been exhibited in solo and group shows in Ottawa and Toronto and is held in private and corporate collections in Canada, the United States, and Switzerland.

Artist Talk & Virtual Reception: Wednesday September 28, 7:00pm-8:00pm (Eastern Time). Artist Sarah Anderson will join us live via Zoom from her studio in Ottawa to talk about her work and inspiration. You can join us from the comfort of your home – email us at info@sivarulrasa.com to register for this Zoom event.

For available works and installation photos, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/sarah-anderson-2/

