Scammer replies to Millstone classifed ad

Readers may know that we require personal information when you submit a (free) classified ad. This is to help ensure you’re dealing with local folks when responding to an ad.

However, we can’t control who replies to those ads. And there are scammers out there who will happily steal money from you. A reader sent me a part of an email exchange with someone wanting to buy an item he listed with us. The reader wisely decided that this didn’t sound right at all, and declined to continue the discussion.

This particular scam usually works like this: you agree to sell the item and receive the cheque or money order. Someone picks the item up. Later your bank advises you that the payment was fraudulent, and you’re out that amount. There are variations of this, but that’s the gist.

How to stay safe? Deal with your neighbours. Exchange the item for cash in person, or by online payment that has cleared your bank. Be very suspicious of replies like the one below, offering money orders or cheques as payment.

In the 12 years we’ve been publishing the Millstone we’ve only heard of a couple of similar replies to our ads. But they can happen. So be careful.

THIS IS THE SCAM EMAIL

Thanks I will will purchased it from you so please kindly withdraw the

advert I don’t mind paying an additional $10 for it in order for you

to take the AD down ..Please be informed that i will be paying with

MONEY ORDER / CHECK via courier service which is going to be mailed to

you overnight.

The mover will be coming over for the pick up as soon as you have

the MONEY ORDER/ CHECK cashed, so you don’t need to bother about the

shipping as everything on that is well arranged. Once you receive the

check you will just deduct your asking price, and the balance will be

sent to the mover who is coming to pick it up I will

need the following details to mail the payment to in order to

facilitate the payment and i will send you the tracking number as soon

as possible.

1.Name to be on the payment

2.Home address

3.City

4.State

5.Cell phone #

6.Best time you always check mail

I am completely satisfied with the advert and the payment will be

delivered within 2 working days, Please let me know if you understood

everything and i will go ahead and mail the check and send you the

tracking number as soon as possible through UPS…